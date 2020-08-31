Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Castro was unavailable out of the bullpen the past two days while recovering from a sinus infection, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hyde didn't seem too concerned about the health of Castro, who could be ready to go for Monday's series finale against the Blue Jays. Assuming Castro quickly puts the illness behind him, he could emerge as the Orioles' primary end gamer, as Hyde announced that the struggling Cole Sulser would move into a low-leverage role for the time being after blowing his third save of the season in Sunday's loss. Along with Castro, Hunter Harvey -- who was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday -- is another candidate to pick up saves for Baltimore.