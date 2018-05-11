Orioles' Miguel Castro: Stifles Royals over 4.2 relief innings
Castro (1-1) picked up the win Thursday after firing 4.2 scoreless innings against the Royals. He allowed four hits and two walks while registering one strikeout.
Chris Tillman was shelled early and recorded just four outs, so the Orioles needed Castro to deliver multiple innings to save a taxed bullpen. Castro delivered, and while he recorded just one strikeout, he was still effective in limiting baserunners and keeping the Royals at bay. At this point, Castro is still locked in as the long reliever out of the Orioles' bullpen, but outings like Thursday's show he could be a viable spot start option down the line.
More News
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Looking good in multi-inning role•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Throws two innings Friday•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Tosses successful bullpen•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: To throw bullpen Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Scratched from spring start•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Competing for fifth starter spot•
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...