Castro (1-1) picked up the win Thursday after firing 4.2 scoreless innings against the Royals. He allowed four hits and two walks while registering one strikeout.

Chris Tillman was shelled early and recorded just four outs, so the Orioles needed Castro to deliver multiple innings to save a taxed bullpen. Castro delivered, and while he recorded just one strikeout, he was still effective in limiting baserunners and keeping the Royals at bay. At this point, Castro is still locked in as the long reliever out of the Orioles' bullpen, but outings like Thursday's show he could be a viable spot start option down the line.