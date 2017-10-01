Orioles' Miguel Castro: Takes loss in penultimate game
Castro (3-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on six hits and one walk over 3.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out three.
Things were going pretty well for Castro in his first career big-league start up until the fourth inning; he allowed three straight hits to begin the frame, including a homer to Brad Miller. Castro was traded to the Orioles early in the year after being designated for assignment by the Rockies and went on to post strong ratios, but his strikeout rate fell off a cliff in his age-22 season.
More News
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Will start Saturday in Tampa•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Takes loss Monday vs. Red Sox•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Could earn a start in coming weeks•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Returns from bereavement list•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Awaiting major decision on his future•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...