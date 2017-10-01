Castro (3-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on six hits and one walk over 3.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out three.

Things were going pretty well for Castro in his first career big-league start up until the fourth inning; he allowed three straight hits to begin the frame, including a homer to Brad Miller. Castro was traded to the Orioles early in the year after being designated for assignment by the Rockies and went on to post strong ratios, but his strikeout rate fell off a cliff in his age-22 season.