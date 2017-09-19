Castro (3-2) was handed the loss after allowing two runs on one hit and three walks over 1.2 innings Monday against Boston. He struck out two.

The 22-year-old right-hander's delivered an admirable 3.26 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 60.2 innings this season. However, Castro's low-leverage role and 5.2 K/9 don't offer much for fantasy purposes. There have been talks, though, of giving him a start in the final weeks of 2017, and he could be a fine punt play in that circumstance.