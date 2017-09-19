Orioles' Miguel Castro: Takes loss Monday vs. Red Sox
Castro (3-2) was handed the loss after allowing two runs on one hit and three walks over 1.2 innings Monday against Boston. He struck out two.
The 22-year-old right-hander's delivered an admirable 3.26 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 60.2 innings this season. However, Castro's low-leverage role and 5.2 K/9 don't offer much for fantasy purposes. There have been talks, though, of giving him a start in the final weeks of 2017, and he could be a fine punt play in that circumstance.
More News
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Could earn a start in coming weeks•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Returns from bereavement list•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Awaiting major decision on his future•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Working towards starting role•
-
Orioles' Miguel Castro: Recalled from Double-A•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...