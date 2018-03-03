Orioles' Miguel Castro: Throws two innings Friday
Castro (knee) pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits and no walks in a B-level game against the Pirates on Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Prior to Friday's game, Castro had been battling tendinitis in both of his knees. While he did give up a run, which came via a solo home run, Castro said that he felt even better than expected. He was pleased with his level of control, and for good reason, as he logged three strikeouts over two frames.
