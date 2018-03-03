Castro (knee) pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits and no walks in a B-level game against the Pirates on Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Prior to Friday's game, Castro had been battling tendinitis in both of his knees. While he did give up a run, which came via a solo home run, Castro said that he felt even better than expected. He was pleased with his level of control, and for good reason, as he logged three strikeouts over two frames.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....

  • anthony-rizzo.jpg

    First Base Tiers 2.0

    Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...