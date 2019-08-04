Orioles' Miguel Castro: Unavailable Sunday
Castro (illness) was unavailable out of the bullpen during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Castro missed his second straight game due to the illness, forcing the Blue Jays to turn to Branden Kline and Richard Bleier to bridge the gap to Shawn Armstrong, who came on to record the save. The Orioles demoted reliever Dillon Tate to Triple-A Norfolk after the contest, perhaps signaling some confidence that Castro will be ready to go for Monday's series opener with the Yankees.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...