Castro (illness) was unavailable out of the bullpen during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Castro missed his second straight game due to the illness, forcing the Blue Jays to turn to Branden Kline and Richard Bleier to bridge the gap to Shawn Armstrong, who came on to record the save. The Orioles demoted reliever Dillon Tate to Triple-A Norfolk after the contest, perhaps signaling some confidence that Castro will be ready to go for Monday's series opener with the Yankees.