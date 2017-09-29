Castro is listed as Saturday's starter against the Rays at Tropicana Field, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Castro worked a career-high six scoreless innings on Aug. 3 against Detroit, but the young right-hander hasn't logged more than 3.2 innings in any of his 16 appearances since. Considering he hasn't thrown more than 69 pitches in a game for the O's this season, owners would be wise to avoid Castro, as a short leash will limit his ceiling in Tampa.