Orioles' Miguel Castro: Will start Saturday in Tampa
Castro is listed as Saturday's starter against the Rays at Tropicana Field, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Castro worked a career-high six scoreless innings on Aug. 3 against Detroit, but the young right-hander hasn't logged more than 3.2 innings in any of his 16 appearances since. Considering he hasn't thrown more than 69 pitches in a game for the O's this season, owners would be wise to avoid Castro, as a short leash will limit his ceiling in Tampa.
