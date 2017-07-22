Orioles' Miguel Castro: Working towards starting role
Castro will remain in the Orioles bullpen for now, but manager Buck Showalter said he's not ruling out using the 22-year-old as a starter, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Castro started 35 of his 88 minor-league contests, so he's no stranger to throwing the game's first pitch. On the other hand, all 54 of the 6-foot-7 right-hander's MLB appearances have been in relief. He's also done a fine job (3.18 ERA) working out of the O's bullpen this season, and Showalter doesn't want to lose that production. Testing Castro as a rotation member is probably on the horizon, but that transition is more likely to take place next spring rather than this year.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...