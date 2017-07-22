Castro will remain in the Orioles bullpen for now, but manager Buck Showalter said he's not ruling out using the 22-year-old as a starter, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Castro started 35 of his 88 minor-league contests, so he's no stranger to throwing the game's first pitch. On the other hand, all 54 of the 6-foot-7 right-hander's MLB appearances have been in relief. He's also done a fine job (3.18 ERA) working out of the O's bullpen this season, and Showalter doesn't want to lose that production. Testing Castro as a rotation member is probably on the horizon, but that transition is more likely to take place next spring rather than this year.