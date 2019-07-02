Castro gave up a run on two hits and two walks and struck out three over two innings Monday in the Orioles' 6-3 loss to the Rays.

Castro remains one of the more trusted arms in Baltimore's beleaguered bullpen, but that hasn't translated to many high-leverage opportunities on a club on pace for its second straight 115-loss season. Since the beginning of June, Castro has collected only one save and one hold over his 12 appearances spanning 17.2 innings.