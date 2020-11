The Orioles acquired Padilla from the Astros on Monday, completing a July 29 trade that sent Hector Velazquez to Houston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The right-hander from Venezuela previously signed with Houston as a 16-year-old back in the winter of 2018. He made 19 appearances for the Astros' rookie-level Dominican Summer League affiliate in 2019, generating a 2.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 innings.