Baumann allowed four earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Baumann allowed three hits and a run in the second inning, but the majority of the damage against him came on a three-run homer by Gabriel Moreno in the sixth frame. The start did mark Baumann's longest outing of the season, as he pitched primarily out of the bullpen. Across 34.1 innings with Baltimore this season, Baumann maintained a 4.72 ERA with a 23:9 K:BB.