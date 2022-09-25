Baumann did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks over four innings against Houston. He struck out two.

Baumann allowed Mauricio Dubon to reach on a leadoff single to begin the third inning before serving up a two-homer to Jose Altuve on a hanging, four-seam fastball. In the fourth he walked Alex Bregman to put the leadoff man on base for the third inning in a row but managed to escape the inning thanks in large part to a double-play ball. It was only the second time this season that the 27-year-old went four or more innings.