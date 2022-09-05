The Orioles recalled Baumann from Triple-A Norfolk in advance of his scheduled start in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.

He'll be designated as the Orioles' 29th man for the twin bill, meaning that Baumann is set to return to Norfolk immediately following the spot start. The Orioles will be hoping that Baumann's latest outing at Norfolk will be a harbinger of what's to come as he reports to Baltimore for his 12th career MLB appearance and first career start. He struck out a career-high 13 while allowing one unearned run over six innings in his most recent start for Norfolk on Aug. 31.