Baumann (1-2) took the loss Sunday versus the Angels. He allowed a run on a hit, a walk and a hit batter with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Baumann had no trouble in the sixth inning, but he allowed three of four batters in the seventh to reach. Felix Bautista allowed one of them to score on a bases-loaded walk before escaping the jam, but the Orioles' offense couldn't get Baumann off the hook. He's allowed runs in each of his last three appearances. The 26-year-old has a 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB in 5.2 innings, but he could still be an option to join the rotation after Chris Ellis (shoulder) exited Sunday's game in the first inning.