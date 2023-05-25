Baumann (4-0) pitched a perfect inning and earned the win Wednesday over the Yankees.
Baumann entered for what appeared to be a low-leverage assignment with the Orioles down four runs in the sixth inning. They rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh and held on to put Baumann in line for the win, his second in as many appearances. The right-hander has kept runs off the board in six of his last eight outings, though a 10:7 K:BB over 8.1 innings in that span isn't inspiring. He's at a 3.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB through 26 innings this season.