Baumann (9-0) pitched 1.2 perfect innings to earn the win Friday over the Mets. He did not walk or strike out a batter.

Baumann cleaned up Dean Kremer's mess with a double play to end the sixth inning before tossing a clean seventh. Since the start of July, Baumann has earned four of his nine wins while pitching to a 1.29 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 14 innings. He's at a 3.31 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 54:28 K:BB through 54.1 innings overall while working in somewhat of a fireman role in the middle innings.