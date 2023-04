Baumann (2-0) walked one and struck out two without allowing a hit over two scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the White Sox.

Baumann has picked up the win in his last four outings. The 27-year-old right-hander has a pedestrian 8:5 K:BB through 9.1 innings, but he's done well in run prevention as evidenced by his 0.96 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. With a low-leverage role and a lack of significant strikeout upside, Baumann isn't likely to make much of an impact in fantasy.