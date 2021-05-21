Baumann (elbow) threw three scoreless and hitless innings with four strikeouts and no walks in a rehab outing with Low-A Delmarva on Thursday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Baumann has slowly been working his way back from a right flexor strain, and he was able to throw 30 pitches in his second rehab outing. Once he's ready to be activated, Baumann is likely to slot into the Triple-A Norfolk rotation to begin his season.