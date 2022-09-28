Baumann is scheduled to start Thursday's game in Boston.
He'll be getting his second straight turn through the rotation after working four innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks in a no-decision versus Houston last weekend. The 27-year-old righty owns a 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 25 innings at the big-league level this season.
