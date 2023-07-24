Baumann (7-0) walked two and struck out two without allowing a hit over 2.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Rays on Sunday.

Baumann has allowed just one unearned run over his last 11.2 innings, collecting three wins, a hold and a blown save in 10 appearances in that span. He's also posted a 12:9 K:BB in that stretch, but the elevated walk rate has yet to come back to haunt him. He's at a 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 52:28 K:BB through 49 innings this season, emerging as a reliable multi-inning option for manager Brandon Hyde.