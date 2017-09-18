Orioles' Mike Baumann: Glows with potential in first pro season
Baumann finished with a 4-2 record, 1.31 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 10 games (nine starts) in his first professional season.
The Orioles' third-round pick in 2017 didn't disappoint, limiting opposing hitters to a measly .175 BAA while posting a 9.1 K/9 over 42.1 innings. Baumann's 4.0 BB/9 illustrates what was the concern on draft day, but the 22-year-old has plenty of time to clean that up. With a mid-90s fastball, and a decent feel for three other pitches, Baumann certainly looks to have the tools of a future MLB starter.
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...