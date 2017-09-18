Orioles' Mike Baumann: Glows with potential in first pro season

Baumann finished with a 4-2 record, 1.31 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 10 games (nine starts) in his first professional season.

The Orioles' third-round pick in 2017 didn't disappoint, limiting opposing hitters to a measly .175 BAA while posting a 9.1 K/9 over 42.1 innings. Baumann's 4.0 BB/9 illustrates what was the concern on draft day, but the 22-year-old has plenty of time to clean that up. With a mid-90s fastball, and a decent feel for three other pitches, Baumann certainly looks to have the tools of a future MLB starter.