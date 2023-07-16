Baumann (6-0) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Marlins.

Baumann induced a double play in the sixth inning to get out of a two-on, one-out situation, then worked around a two-out triple in the seventh before the Orioles took the lead. Since the start of June, Baumann has a 3.29 ERA despite a 13:13 K:BB, and he's added four holds and two wins over 13.2 innings in that span. His 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 46:26 K:BB for the season don't inspire a ton of confidence in his long-term success, but he's been effective enough in a lower-leverage role this season.