Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Baumann took a loss as the Orioles fell to the Blue Jays in extra innings Tuesday, coughing up three runs (two earned) over his inning of relief. He now finds himself back in the minors after the Orioles reinstated Austin Voth (elbow) from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.