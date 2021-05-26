Baumann (elbow) was activated from the injured list and sent to Double-A Bowie on Tuesday.
Baumann's appearance for Bowie lasted just two-thirds of an inning Tuesday, as he allowed four runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out one and also hit a batter. The right-hander figures to get some more time with Bowie before potentially earning a promotion to Triple-A Norfolk later in the summer.
More News
-
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Moving rehab to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Completes second rehab outing•
-
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Rehabbing at Low-A•
-
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Completes sim game•
-
Orioles' Michael Baumann: Still dealing with arm discomfort•
-
Orioles' Michael Baumann: Added to 40-man roster•