Baumann (elbow) was activated from the injured list and sent to Double-A Bowie on Tuesday.

Baumann's appearance for Bowie lasted just two-thirds of an inning Tuesday, as he allowed four runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out one and also hit a batter. The right-hander figures to get some more time with Bowie before potentially earning a promotion to Triple-A Norfolk later in the summer.

