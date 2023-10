Baumann isn't listed on Baltimore's roster for their ALDS matchup against the Rangers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After putting up a 3.76 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 64.1 innings, the Orioles optioned Baumann to Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 22. He'll remain off the big-league roster as the O's begin their playoff run but could provide a fresh bullpen arm should they make it past Texas.