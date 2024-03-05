Baumann has struck out two without allowing a baserunner over two innings in Grapefruit League play.

Baumann made the full-time move to the bullpen last season. Ironically, that led to him collecting 10 wins, his most in a single season at any level since he had 13 victories in 2018 between Single-A and High-A. The high win count was likely an anomaly last season -- Baumann's most probable to pitch in middle relief, making favorable decisions hard to forecast. He also had six holds, a 3.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 61:33 K:BB over 64.2 innings in 2023, numbers that could suggest regression is on the horizon.