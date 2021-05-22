Baumann (elbow) is moving his rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Baumann has logged five scoreless innings so far, allowing three walks with six strikeouts as he works his way back from a right flexor strain. He'll continue to work his way back at Bowie, building up his pitch count before ultimately slotting into the rotation with Triple-A Norfolk when healthy.

