Baumann (elbow) is moving his rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Baumann has logged five scoreless innings so far, allowing three walks with six strikeouts as he works his way back from a right flexor strain. He'll continue to work his way back at Bowie, building up his pitch count before ultimately slotting into the rotation with Triple-A Norfolk when healthy.
More News
-
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Completes second rehab outing•
-
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Rehabbing at Low-A•
-
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Completes sim game•
-
Orioles' Michael Baumann: Still dealing with arm discomfort•
-
Orioles' Michael Baumann: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Michael Baumann: Shut down with flexor strain•