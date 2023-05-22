Baumann (3-0) struck out one without allowing a hit or walk over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Baumann came in with one on and one out in the 10th inning, and he proceeded to pick off Whit Merrifield. After the Orioles rallied ahead again in the 11th, Baumann stayed in and finished off the win. He's kept runs off the board in five of his nine appearances in May, but he's also been tagged for multiple runs three times this month. The 27-year-old owns a 3.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB through 25 innings across 21 appearances this season, and he'll likely continue to see primarily low-leverage work.