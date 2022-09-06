Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his spot start in Monday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. He gave up three earned runs on eight hits and zero walks while striking out two in five innings.

This was a season-high in innings for Baumann in the majors, as he had typically been pitching out of the bullpen as a multi-inning reliever. He could continue to operate as a swing man or organizational bullpen depth over the final month of the season.