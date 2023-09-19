Baumann (10-1) allowed a run on one hit over 1.1 innings and earned the win Monday over the Astros.

Baumann gave up a solo home run to Martin Maldonado in the eighth inning, but he ended up in line for the win Cedric Mullins' three-run blast put the Orioles ahead in the ninth. This was Baumann's second appearance since he was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday -- he pitched a scoreless inning versus the Rays that day. He's now at a 3.82 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 60:32 K:BB through 63.2 innings this season while adding six holds and two blown saves. Yennier Cano has seen most of the save chances since Felix Bautista (elbow) got hurt, but Baumann could mix in for some setup work if he stays on the major-league roster through the end of the regular season.