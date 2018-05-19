Baumann was moved up to High-A Frederick on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Baumann has made seven starts with Low-A Delmarva this spring, logging a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 47:13 K:BB across 38 innings. The 2017 third-round selection could make his way up to the Double-A level by the end of the summer if he's able to breeze through High-A competition like he did in the lower tier.