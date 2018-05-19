Orioles' Mike Baumann: Promoted to High-A
Baumann was moved up to High-A Frederick on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Baumann has made seven starts with Low-A Delmarva this spring, logging a 1.42 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 47:13 K:BB across 38 innings. The 2017 third-round selection could make his way up to the Double-A level by the end of the summer if he's able to breeze through High-A competition like he did in the lower tier.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart