Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Baumann was optioned in late August but had spent most of the first four months in the majors prior to that point. His 3.82 ERA in 61.1 innings of relief was entirely respectable, but his combination of a league-average 22.8 percent strikeout rate and a poor 12.0 percent walk rate means he's likely destined for no more than a low-leverage role. Bryan Baker was optioned in a corresponding move.