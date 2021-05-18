Baumann (elbow) is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Low-A Delmarva on Thursday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Baumann made his first start of 2021 on Saturday, working two scoreless innings for Delmarva. He'll likely increase his innings and pitch counts Thursday before likely moving up to a higher level of competition thereafter. Once he's formally reinstated from the 7-day injured list, Baumann is expected to slot into the Triple-A Norfolk rotation.