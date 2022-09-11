The Orioles recalled Baumann from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Baumann will be back with Baltimore for the second time in less than a week after he previously made a spot start in the first game of a doubleheader with the Blue Jays on Monday. During his upcoming stint with the Orioles, Baumann is likely to serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen after Baltimore needed three relievers (not including position player Ryan McKenna) to cover the final 5.1 innings of Saturday's 17-4 loss to the Red Sox. One of those relievers -- Yennier Cano -- was optioned to Triple-A to clear room on the active roster for Baumann.