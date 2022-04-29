Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Baumann has given up five earned runs with a 6:6 K:BB over 7.1 innings and will now head to the minors. Kyle Bradish, who will start in his MLB debut Friday against Boston, was called up from Norfolk in a corresponding move.
