Baumann (1-0) walked one and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning to earn the win Friday over the White Sox.

Baumann got the last two outs of the sixth inning in relief of starter Tyler Wells. Baumann walked the bases loaded, but he was able to escape the jam, and the Orioles rallied for the lead in the top of the seventh. This is Baumann's first season working as a traditional reliever after coming up through the minors as a starter. So far, he's done reasonably well with a 1.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 7.1 innings. He won't get away with allowing baserunners at that clip for long, but his low-leverage role isn't one to impact fantasy managers anyway.