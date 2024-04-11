Baumann (1-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Red Sox, allowing a hit and striking out three without walking a batter in a scoreless inning.

Baumann benefited from the Orioles' rally in the seventh inning after he pitched the sixth. This was just his second scoreless outing of the campaign, as he's had some struggles with control so far. Baumann has allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with a 6:4 K:BB over four innings through five appearances, and he has one blown save on his ledger. The right-hander is likely to remain in a low-leverage role.