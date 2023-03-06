Baumann has allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings across two Grapefruit League appearances.

Baumann is once again competing for a rotation spot this spring, and he's off to a decent start. The 27-year-old righty has started four of his 17 big-league appearances. All of those starts came last season, though his overall results -- a 4.72 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 23:9 K:BB and 1-3 record over 34.1 innings -- weren't that impressive. With Grayson Rodriguez pushing to open the year in the majors and other pitchers like Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish in the mix as well, Baumann will really need to stand out to land a starting role rather than a bullpen spot or a trip to Triple-A Norfolk.