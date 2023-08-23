Baumann (9-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and struck out one over one inning to take the extra-inning loss Tuesday versus the Blue Jays.

Baumann has been a pleasant surprise for the Orioles in a versatile relief role, but he was ambushed Tuesday. Brandon Belt launched a go-ahead two-run home run and Vladimir Guerrero scored on a wild pitch to account for the runs. With a 5.59 ERA over 9.2 innings in August, Baumann has started to regress. He's at a 3.82 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 59:31 K:BB over 61.1 innings this season, though his 4.23 FIP suggests more struggles could follow down the stretch.