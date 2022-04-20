Baumann (1-1) took the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

Chris Ellis delivered 4.1 scoreless innings in a spot start, but Baumann wasn't able to follow up with similar results. Baumann ran into trouble in the sixth inning, allowing a two-run double to Seth Brown that put the Athletics ahead for good in the 2-1 game. The right-handed Baumann has allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in 4.1 innings across three relief outings this season. He'll continue to serve as a multi-inning option to pair with the Orioles' starters that haven't built up their pitch counts as much early in the season.