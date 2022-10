Baumann won't pitch as scheduled Tuesday against the Blue Jays since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 27-year-old was scheduled to make his final start of the season Tuesday but will instead have the outing pushed back a day. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, and Baumann will start Game 2 of the twin bill, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.