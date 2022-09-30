Baumann allowed two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two across four innings Thursday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Baumann made his second consecutive turn through the rotation and was limited to 74 pitches as a result. Both of the earned runs against him came in the fourth inning, when he allowed two doubles and a single. Baumann will likely get a final start prior to the close of the regular season, and he's allowed a combined four earned runs with a 4:2 K:BB across his last two starts -- spanning eight innings.