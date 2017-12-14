Orioles' Mike Kelly: Signs major league deal with Baltimore
Kelly signed a major league deal with the Orioles on Thursday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports. Per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, Kelly will head to Triple-A to begin his tenure with the team.
Kelly saw some success at the Double-A level in 2017, owning a 2.98 ERA and striking out 9.7 batters per nine innings. The sledding got much tougher with the jump to Triple-A El Paso of the Pacific Coast League, as Kelly had a 6.64 ERA and surrendered six homers and 26 walks across 42 innings (seven starts). He'll be entering his age-25 season with the Orioles, and should be given a chance to make his MLB debut.
