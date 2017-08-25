Orioles' Mike Wright: Called up Friday
Wright was recalled by Baltimore on Friday.
Wright will return to the big-leagues after spending the last two months with Triple-A Norfolk. During six appearances in Baltimore this season, Wright has posted a 5.56 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He figures to serve as depth out of the bullpen, and may be deployed as a long reliever moving forward. In a corresponding move, the club placed Dylan Bundy on the bereavement list.
