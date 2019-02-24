Orioles' Mike Wright: Getting stretched out as starter
Wright will start Tuesday against Tampa Bay as the Orioles attempt to stretch him out as a starter, source reports.
Wright was mostly a reliever last season, though he did start two games. For his career, he owns a 6.41 ERA in 23 starts and a 5.12 ERA in 68 relief appearances.
