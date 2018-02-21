Orioles' Mike Wright: In running for final rotation spot

Wright is in the mix for the Orioles' fifth rotation spot even after the signings of Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Wright has good numbers at the Triple-A level (3.53 ERA, 0.6 HR/9), but he hasn't been able to translate those figures to the major leagues. He also spent all of his time in Baltimore last season as a bullpen arm, mustering just a 5.76 ERA (albeit with a 4.76 FIP). It may work in Wright's favor that he's out of options, but he'll need to pitch better than Gabriel Ynoa and Miguel Castro -- his main competition for the role -- this spring if he wants to grab the last spot.