Orioles' Mike Wright Jr.: Earns first save
Wright allowed one hit and had two strikeouts while not allowing a run over two-thirds of an inning to earn the save against the Yankees on Saturday.
The save is the first of Wright's career as he shut the door on the Yankees despite entering with a 5-3 lead and baserunners on first and third base. The 29-year-old was competing for a rotation spot in spring training but has come out of the bullpen for both the Orioles game this season.
