Orioles' Mike Wright Jr.: Making case for rotation spot
Wright remains in contention for one of the two remaining spots available in Baltimore's Opening Day rotation, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Wright performed miserably in relief in 2018 and owns a 6.41 ERA in 111 career innings as a big-league starter, but that apparently didn't dissuade the Orioles from stretching the right-hander out this spring. In a small sample of six outings during the Grapefruit League, Wright has managed a 3.06 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB in 17.2 innings. Those mediocre numbers are actually better than what his competitors (David Hess and Josh Rogers) for the final two rotation spots have offered, so Wright seemingly finds himself in a good position heading into Opening Day. No matter which of the two pitchers break camp with the rotation, it's difficult to see either being worthy of rostering outside of AL-only formats.
