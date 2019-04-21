Orioles' Mike Wright Jr.: Removed from 40-man roster
Wright was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday.
Wright struggled through 13.1 innings of relief for the Orioles this season, allowing 14 runs. There isn't likely to be too much interest on the waiver wire for a 29-year-old with a 5.95 career ERA. Gabriel Ynoa's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
