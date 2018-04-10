Orioles' Mike Wright: Likely on outs for rotation

Wright isn't expected to remain in rotation this week after manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Alex Cobb is scheduled to start Saturday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wright beat out Miguel Castro for the fifth-starter role coming out of spring training, but the right-hander has merely been keeping the seat warm for Cobb, whose start to the season was delayed after he remained unsigned until March 20. After getting pummeled for eight runs (five earned) across 5.2 innings in his first two appearances of the season, Wright isn't a lock to stick with the Orioles as a long reliever once Cobb is called up and could instead head to Triple-A Norfolk to continue working as a starter.